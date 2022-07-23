TH Group asked to contribute to building independent, self-reliant economy
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh meets TH Group employees (Photo: VNA)Nghe An (VNA) - Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has asked TH Group – one of Vietnam’s largest dairy producers – continue expanding its scale, improving productivity and quality, building a stronger TH brand, and increasing the material and spiritual lives of employees, thus contributing to building an independent and self-reliant Vietnamese economy.
Visiting the group’s cow farm and dairy producing system, and purified water and juice plant in Thai Hoa town in the central province of Nghe An on July 23, Chinh affirmed that TH Group is a testament to the results of the country’s over 35-year Doi moi (Renewal) journey; and has contributed to building the foundation of a socialist democratic society, a socialist rule of law state, and a socialist-oriented market economy, which identify people as both the centre, the subject and the driving force of development, and not sacrificing the environment and social security for economic growth.
He stressed the need to continue implementing the Party's policies and the State's laws on developing the private economy, making it become the driving force of the country's economy; building a healthy, civilised, professional and equal culture among businessmen; putting the interests of the nation and the country first and foremost; ensuring the harmony between the interests of the State, people and businesses; and promoting public-private cooperation in national development.
Enterprises need to dare to think, and dare to do, and at the same time prevent and fight corruption and negative phenomena in the private sector, he added.
Earlier, the Government leader visited TH Group’s high technology-applied field.
He said that the group's field model is in line with the country's policy of sustainable development, in the direction of green economy, circular economy, and reduction of methane emissions./.