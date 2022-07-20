Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Dang Minh Khoi (the fourth from the left) at a working session with the management board of TH Volokolamsk farm complex in Volokolamsk district. (Photo: VNA)

Moscow (VNA) – Vietnam's TH Group will accelerate the implementation of its project in Moscow province of Russia, which is expected to be completed by June next year.



The information was unveiled during a working session between Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Dang Minh Khoi and the management board of TH Volokolamsk farm complex in Volokolamsk district.



According to the managing director of the dairy farm in Moscow province, Aliev Rasul Magomedovich, TH Group has imported more than 1,000 high yielding dairy cows from the United States. The cows have adapted to the living conditions here very well and now number over 2,500.



All raw milk from the farm in Volokolamsk is purchased at a high price by the largest dairy companies in the country such as Danone and Torzhok, he said.



The ambassador said the TH Group’s project in Russia is showing economic efficiency after a long process of investment.



Khoi said he hopes that the second and third phases of the dairy farm in Moscow province will be completed on schedule, marking it Vietnam's largest agricultural investment project abroad and in Russia in particular./.