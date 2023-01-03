Thac Ba Lake spans nearly 20,000 hectares in Yen Binh and Luc Yen districts and boasts more than 1,300 islets and limestone caves. It became one of the three largest artificial reservoirs in Vietnam when the Thac Ba hydropower plant was built.

Under planning, the tourism site will be expanded in tandem with the sustainable development of local tourism and rural and urban areas and the promotion of traditional culture and natural values.

By 2040, the site will have a uniform and modern tourism infrastructure and offer a range of high-quality tourism products with a competitive edge over others in the region.

The site will welcome some 1 million visitors by 2030 and 2.5 million by 2040./.

