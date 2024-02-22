Thai Binh determined to remove IUU "yellow card"
Authorities in the northern province of Thai Binh have freshly issued a plan for a peak period in combating illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing activities within its territory.
Thai Binh (VNA) - Authorities in the northern province of Thai Binh have freshly issued a plan for a peak period in combating illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing activities within its territory.
The plan calls for heightened responsibility among the provincial leaders of Party Committees, authorities at all levels, and enforcement agencies, with a stress on taking firm actions against organisations and individuals failing to fulfill their assigned duties.
In the document, the province identifies five key tasks, including the monitoring of fishing vessels staying uncontacted to the tracking systems at sea, addressing vessels trespassing into prohibited areas or zones, and recording and monitoring fishing logs for source traceability. The plan also highlights strict management and control of vessels without painted registration numbers according to regulations or those involved in IUU fishing.
Meanwhile, the provincial border guards are set to lead inspections and controls over all fishing vessels entering and leaving ports and river mouths, ensuring that they meet the required conditions for departure as stipulated. Unqualified vessels are not allowed to depart.
Having over 50km of coastline, Thai Binh now faces the task of increasing its fishing vessel registration rate which currently stands at 88.56%. According to the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, its rate of fishing vessels with licenses for seafood exploitation and with monitoring systems already installed stands at 93.37% and 98.85%, respectively.
The fifth IUU-related inspection in Vietnam by the European Commission (EC) is scheduled for April. This presents an opportunity for the local fisheries sector to reclaim its position, while demonstrating the nation’s commitment to fulfilling international agreements and obligations to protect the environment and marine ecosystem and to integrate sustainable economic development with the assurance of maritime sovereignty and security./.