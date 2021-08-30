World Singaporean PM affirms policy to stay open Singapore must stay open to preserve its status as a global business hub, even as the country continues to tighten its foreign worker policies and addresses anxieties among locals over competition for jobs, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on August 29.

World Thailand to allow resumption of domestic flights in COVID-19 high-risk areas The Thai government will allow the resumption of some domestic flights to and from Bangkok and other COVID-19 high-risk areas from September 1 to help boost economic activity, the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) announced on August 29.

World RoK launches search for missing Vietnamese sailor Segye Ilbo newspaper and busanmbc.co.kr of the Republic of Korea (RoK) reported on August 29 that a Vietnamese sailor has gone missing from a Vietnamese cargo ship and the country’s Coast Guard has launched a search for him.

ASEAN Infographic AIPA affirms commitment in building ASEAN Community The 42nd General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-42) wrapped up on August 25 after three days of sitting via videoconference.