Thai cabinet approves 44 billion bath in COVID-19 relief measures
Illustrative image (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)Bangkok (VNA) - The Thai cabinet on August 30 approved a further 44.3 billion THB in COVID-19 relief measures, a government spokesman said, as the country struggles to tackle the worst coronavirus outbreak to date.
The support will be for those affected by tough restrictions in 29 high-risk provinces, including Bangkok, Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana told a briefing.
Thanakorn said the money was supplemental to the earlier relief package worth 33.47 billion THB approved by the cabinet on Aug 10.
The additional funds would aid more than 9 million workers in 29 maximum-risk (dark red) provinces who are registered under Sections 39 and 40 of the Social Security Act, he said.
The eligible workers will receive a cash handout of 5,000 THB each.
On August 30, the country recorded 15,972 new cases of COVID-19 and 256 deaths. Of the new cases, 280 were recorded among prisoners. More than 40,000 inmates in Thailand's overcrowded prisons have tested positive for the coronavirus in the past few months.
According to the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand, the country will allow the resumption of some domestic flights to and from Bangkok and high-risk areas for COVID-19 from September 1. From February 28 to August 29, Thailand administrated more than 30.9 million doses of vaccine./.