World ADB lowers growth forecast for Lao economy this year The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has revised down its growth forecast for the Lao economy in 2023 to 3.7%, from a 4.0% projection released in April.

World Vietnam opens arms wide to Latin American friends: Mexican journal Mexico’s magazine Voces Del Periodista (Voice of Mexican journalists) has run a story spotlighting the traditional ties between Vietnam and Latin America in general and Brazil in particular, on the occasion of Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s official visit to Brazil from September 23-26.

ASEAN Workshop looks for best practices of digital transformation in ASEAN media The ASEAN Workshop on Best Practices of Digital Transformation in Media was held in the central city of Da Nang on September 21, in the framework of the 16th Conference of ASEAN Ministers Responsible for Information and related Meetings (AMRI).

World Thailand pledges to work for SDG attainment Thai Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Srettha Thavisin pledged to work for Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) attainment at the Leaders’ Dialogue 6 of the SDG Summit 2023 held on the sidelines of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on September 19.