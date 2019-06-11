More farmers in Thailand have registered for subsidies and occupation shifting allowance from the government (Source: news.thaivisa.com)



Bangkok (VNA) – More farmers in Thailand have registered for subsidies and occupation shifting allowance from the government, the local media quoted secretary-general of the Office of Agricultural Economics (OAE) Jariya Sutthichaiya as saying on June 10.

Jariya said the number of farmers registered as of May 14, 2019, stood at 7.9 million nationwide.

This number can be divided into different groups such as crop growers, livestock farmers, and fishermen, she added.



Among the farmers registered, 18.2 percent are under 14 years old, 67.61 percent are in the working age (15-64 years old), and 14.19 percent are over 65.



The OAE report on farmer households’ debt burden in 2018 showed that each family shouldered debts of approximately 150,600 THB (5,000 USD), up 22 percent from the 123,454 THB per household cited at the end of 2017.



Each family’s total cash income is about 370,040 THB (over 12,000 USD), with 172,600 THB earned outside the agricultural sector.-VNA