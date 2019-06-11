Auramon Supthaweethum, director-general of the Commerce Ministry’s Department of Trade (Photo: nationmultimedia.com)

The Thai Commerce Ministry said on June 11 that the country will discuss with the European Union the impact of Brexit and restart negotiations on a free trade agreement (FTA) between the two sides at the 14th meeting of the EU-Thailand working group set for June 14 in Brussels, Belgium.Auramon Supthaweethum, Director-General of the Trade Negotiations Department, said she will act as negotiator in discussions with Peter Berz, acting Director for Trade with Asia and Latin America at the European Commission.The issues to be discussed at the meeting include the impact of Brexit, the world's economic situation, reform of the World Trade Organisation, and an attempt to revive the long-stalled negotiations on an EU-Thailand FTA.According to Auramon, Thailand will exchange data with EU representatives to prepare for the FTA talks once a new government is in place, and the meeting will also find ways to promote bilateral trade and investment and tackle existing obstacles.The EU is Thailand's third largest trade partner. Two-way trade rose 6.51 percent to 47.3 billion USD in 2018, including Thai exports at 25 billion USD.Thailand’s main export items include computers and components, automobile and parts, gems and jewellery, electrical circuits, rubber products, air conditioners and parts, and processed chicken, while key imports include machines and parts, aeroplanes, gliders and parts, chemical products, medical supplies and medicines, electrical devices and parts, diamonds and precious stones.-VNA