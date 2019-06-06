A street in Thailand (Source: Reuters)

- Thailand is accelerating the implementation of many infrastructure projects in the northeast to connect with Laos.The first project is the 6th Thailand-Laos friendship bridge, connecting Ubon Ratchathani province of Thailand with Salawan province of Laos.Thai media quoted Minister of Transport Arkhom Termpittayapaisith as saying that the Thai cabinet on June 4 allowed the Department of Highways to build the bridge.Arkhom said the project needs 2.63 billion Baht (83.7 million USD) for construction and 400 million Baht for the land clearance work in Thailand. Meanwhile, the part in Laos will take about 1.3 billion Baht, which the Lao side asked to borrow from the Neighbouring Countries Economic Development Cooperation Agency (NEDA) of Thailand.The second project is a four-lane road, which is 139km long connecting Udon Thani province of Thailand and Bung Kan province of Laos. Once completed, the 10-billion-Baht project will facilitate cross-border transport and make goods transport from Laos to Laem Chabang port in Chon Buri of Thailand easier.Another project aims to build railways from Thailand running through Laos to Vietnam.Arkhom said these railways can help form a traffic route between a deep-water sea port in Vietnam and Laem Chabang port in the East economic corridor of Thailand.-VNA