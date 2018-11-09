Wanraya Wannapong (centre) with her first-place cheque after winning the women's event at the FAI World Drone Racing Champion in Shenzhen, China (Source: Federation Aeronautique Internationale)

Bangkok (NNT/VNA) – An 11-year-old girl from Thailand has won an international drone racing competition in China, taking home about 260,000 baht.



According to reports, Wanraya Wannapong aged 11, a contestant from Thailand claimed the women’s title at the 2018 FAI World Drone Racing Championships, which took place in Shenzhen, China earlier this month.



A total of 71 contestants from around the world participated in the women’s category of the event. In the final round, Wanraya’s drone came in first, beating those of her 12 rivals. The Thai winner was awarded a trophy and a cash prize of 8,000 US dollars or approximately 260,000 baht.



In the men’s race, first place went to 15-year-old Rudi Browning from Australia. – NNT/VNA