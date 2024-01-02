Thai Government pledges to cut energy prices
Bangkok (VNA) – Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy Pirapan Salirathavibhaga on January 1 vowed to push for a major restructuring of the nation’s energy pricing system, starting with the freeing up of refined oil import restrictions.
Pirapan stressed in a Facebook post that he will overhaul the entire system to help ease the current burden of higher energy prices.
"We will be rebuilding a new, fairer energy system for the country, which will ensure energy security and sustainability," he said as quoted by the Bangkok Post.
The aims of the changes, he said, will result in the cost of fuel and related types of energy dropping to more reasonable levels. The leader noted that he was ready to deal with fierce resistance from oil refineries and other related businesses.
Pirapan said he had already pushed successfully for a transfer of natural gas collected and processed in the Gulf of Thailand to improve profits for the gas sector supplying electricity-generating plants and other energy producers.
On December 19 last year, the Thai Cabinet gave its approval to the proposal put forth by the Ministry of Energy, which aimed to keep the price of diesel below 30THB (0.85 USD) per litre and impose a cap on electricity prices at 3.99THB per kilowatt-hour for households consuming less than 300 kWh per month./.
