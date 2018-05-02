Overview of the meeting (Source: thainews.prd.go.th)

Bangkok (NNT/VNA) - The Government of Thailand is continuing to coordinate with all sides to ensure more effectiveness in its strategies against illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing.



Deputy Prime Minister Gen Chatchai Sarikulya has called a meeting with relevant agencies in order to follow up on their progress in the ongoing fight against IUU fishing.



During the discussion, approval was given to an action plan comprising three strategies aimed to intensify anti-IUU fishing operations over the next four months.



First, the management of fishing vessels by the Marine Department will be improved with a real-time monitoring system while changes will be made to regulations and requirements for boat registration.



Secondly, Port In-Port Out (PIPO) Centers will integrate information from the vessel monitoring system as well as the fishing logbook and conduct in-depth analysis in order to identify law violators. Thirdly, harsher administrative measures will be imposed by the Fisheries Department against wrongdoers, ranging from license suspension and revocation to boat impoundment.



All three strategies are considered a crucial part of the government’s effort to suppress IUU fishing and commitment to the Cabinet resolution to completely rid the country of the problem.-VNA