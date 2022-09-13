World Malaysia not in economic crisis: official Malaysia is not experiencing an economic crisis just because the ringgit is trading at a low level against the USD, the country's Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz has affirmed.

World Thailand sees positive signs in economic recovery Thailand’s Client Confidence Index and Industrial Sentiment Index in August posted a record high in many months, showing positive signs in the country’s economic recovery.

World Indonesia surpasses Thailand, Malaysia in tourism index Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Pandjaitan has said Indonesia's Travel and Tourism Development Index score increased, from 4.2 to 4.4 and rose from the 44th ranking to 32nd.

World Thailand aims for higher rice export target Thailand plans to export 7.5 million tonnes of rice this year, up from a previous target of 7 million tonnes, thanks to increased output and a weak baht amid global food insecurity.