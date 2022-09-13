Thai hotel sets Guinness record with largest Negroni cocktail
Bangkok (VNA) - A hotel in Bangkok, capital of Thailand, set a Guinness World Record on September 12 by stirring up the world's largest Negroni cocktail, with more than 630 litres (1,109 pints) of the bitter Italian drink.
Mixologists at the Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok Hotel poured dozens of bottles of the key ingredients - gin, vermouth, and Campari - into an iced acrylic container measuring 1.7m in height and weighing about 400kg.
The previous record was 504 litres, said Guinness adjudicator Kazuyoshi Kirimura, who added that the hotel was required to bottle and distribute the entire concoction within the next couple of months.
Negroni is an alcoholic beverage originating in Italy in 1919. So far, this cocktail is still very popular in the world./.
