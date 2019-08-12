The Thai parliament has held a meeting on the preparation for the 40th General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) (Photo: thainews.prd.go.th)

Bangkok (NNT/VNA) - The Thai parliament has held a meeting on the preparation for the 40th General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA).

Senate Speaker Pornpet Wichitcholachai, who chaired the meeting, said the Thai delegates are tasked with hosting the event, reporting on the latest updates on the meeting, and attending the assembly themselves. He said those responsible for reporting will provide the chair of the assembly with necessary information.

The meeting also discussed recreational activities that will be organized during the assembly. This year Thailand, as the chair of ASEAN and the host of the 40th AIPA General Assembly, is planning to showcase its tradition and culture through a myriad of fun activities.

The 40th AIPA meeting will be organized from August 25 to August 30 in Bangkok under the theme of unity and sustainability.-NNT/VNA