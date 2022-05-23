World Thailand to lift COVID-19 curbs on nightlife from June Thailand will allow nightclubs and karaoke bars to resume regular hours starting next month, ending most of its remaining pandemic restrictions as daily infection declines, according to the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

World SEA Games 31: Indonesia satisfied with position in top three An Indonesian minister has said that the country’s success to be placed in the top three in the 31st SEA Games met the President's expectations and demonstrated the effectiveness of the National Sports Grand Design (DBON).

World Singapore, Indonesia to jointly develop port in Central Java Indonesia and Singapore plan to build an international container port in Kendal industrial park - a joint venture between the two countries - in Central Java of Indonesia, Singapore's Finance Minister Lawrence Wong has said.

Politics Deputy PM addresses 78th session of ESCAP Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam addressed the opening of the 78th session of the Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) held in Bangkok on May 23, which he is attending at the invitation of Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana, United Nations Under Secretary General and Executive Secretary of ESCAP.