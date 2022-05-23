Thai media: Thailand’s loss to Vietnam in men’s football heartbreaking
Nham Manh Dung (17) scores the header goal for Vietnam in the match against Thailand on May 22. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Nham Manh Dung’s leaping header in the 83rd minute giving Vietnam the SEA Games 31 men's football crown has made headlines on Thailand’s media, describing the news as a heartbreak for Thai fans.
News site Sports Trueid said the Thai War Elephants suffered a heartbreaking 0-1 loss to Vietnam and missed the SEA Games gold medal.
National daily newspaper Matichon run a story headlined “the whole country is in tears, the War Elephants could not fulfill dream, losing 0-1 to Vietnam’s U23 team.” It reported the developments of the SEA Games men’s football final match, noting that Thailand’s team received a painful defeat and they had never thought of losing to Vietnam.
SMM Sport highlighted Nham Manh Dung as a hero of the Vietnamese team while Siamrath’s article also showed regrets that Thailand could not reach to the championship this year./.