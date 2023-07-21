ASEAN EU commends ASEAN’s role in Indo-Pacific High Representative of the European Union (EU) for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice President of the European Commission Josep Borrell has emphasised that the EU must be more present and engaged in ASEAN, which plays a crucial role in the Indo-Pacific region.

World Dialogue partner countries propose numerous cooperation initiatives with ASEAN Dialogue partner countries of ASEAN have launched many new cooperation initiatives and pledged financial support for the group at the 56th ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting (AMM) and related meetings from July 11-14 in Jakarta, Indonesia, according to Secretary-General of ASEAN Dr Kao Kim Hourn.

World Vietnam, Malaysia see myriad development, investment opportunities: expert With Malaysia having numerous manufacturing and processing facilities and research centres, and Vietnam possessing a young and highly skilled workforce with good professional expertise, the combination of these factors can create myriad development and investment opportunities, said a Malaysian expert.

World Czech Republic looks to recruit Vietnamese workers The Czech Republic needs to attract foreign workers, including those from Vietnam and the Philippines, said Minister of Labour and Social Affairs Marian Jurecka.