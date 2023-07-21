Thai parliament to vote for new PM again on July 27
Speaker of the Thai National Assembly Wan Muhamad Noor Matha has announced that another joint sitting of the House and Senate for the selection of the country’s new Prime Minister is scheduled for July 27.
Speaker of the Thai National Assembly Wan Muhamad Noor Matha (Photo: Thai PBS)Bangkok (VNA) – Speaker of the Thai National Assembly Wan Muhamad Noor Matha has announced that another joint sitting of the House and Senate for the selection of the country’s new Prime Minister is scheduled for July 27.
The meeting will begin with the nomination by political parties of prime ministerial candidates, followed by a debate on the qualifications of the nominees, which must be completed by 5pm, after which there will be a roll call vote.
He said that Move Forward party leader Pita Limjaroenrat cannot be re-nominated, in accordance with Rule 41, after the parliament voted 394:312 (with 8 abstentions and one who did not vote) on July 19 that his re-nomination will break that rule.
Wan said that the winning candidate must receive more than 374 votes of approval from the MPs and senators combined./.