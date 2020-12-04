World Indonesia intensifies monitoring of fish exports to China The Indonesian Government plans to monitor its fish exports to China more strictly after the latter imposed a series of import suspensions over concerns about coronavirus contamination.

ASEAN Vietnam contributes to ASEAN’s success in 2020: expert Vietnam’s chairmanship has ensured ASEAN has retained its ability to effectively channel regional cooperation, according to a senior analyst from the Australian Strategic Policy Institute (ASPI)’s defence and strategy programme.

World Thailand plans to raise fee of five-year visas for foreigners Thailand plans to increase the price of its five-year residency permit by 20 percent in January 2021, after the programme dubbed "elite" visas drew a record new membership this year as people sought to stay in the largely coronavirus-free country.