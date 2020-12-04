Thai PM orders urgent assistance for flood victims
Heavy rain has triggered flooding in many areas of southern Thailand, particularly in Nakhon Si Thammarat, with Surat Thani, Phattalung, Trang, Satun, Songkla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat also impacted.
Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha (Photo: NNT)
Bangkok (NNT/VNA) - Heavy rain has triggered flooding in many areas of southern Thailand, particularly in Nakhon Si Thammarat, with Surat Thani, Phattalung, Trang, Satun, Songkla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat also impacted.
In response, the Thai Ministry of the Interior has held an urgent meeting with all nine provinces to mount assistance, acknowledging that Trang and Nakhon Si Thammarat have been severely affected and need close monitoring. People in the area have been asked to call 1784 if they are in need of emergency assistance.
The Thai Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (GISTDA) has posted satellite images showing over 150,000 rai of Nakhon Si Thammarat hit by inundation, mostly community and farming areas. Weather forecasts also indicate Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phang Nga and Krabi will see more heavy rain in coming days.
Prime Minister’s Office Minister Anucha Nakasai said on December 4 that Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha had tasked him with traveling to impacted areas to check on residents and offer assistance. Local administrations have also been ordered to closely follow developments and aid citizens in moving their belongings to higher ground. District offices have been told to be on call to help members of the public as required.
The Thai government meanwhile, has given an assurance it will provide full support to people in need, and mentioned that cooperation and unity among Thai people will help in overcoming the situation./.