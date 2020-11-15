– Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha proposed three areas which the United Nations (UN) can support ASEAN in addressing the unfinished business and advancing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) while addressing the 11th ASEAN-UN Summit held via videoconference on November 15.According to the PM, the UN has been the key pillar in maintaining peace, promoting development, and tackling problems for the well-being of over 7 billion people worldwide throughout the past 75 years.