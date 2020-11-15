Thai PM proposes three areas for UN to assist ASEAN
Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha (Source: AFP)
Bangkok (VNA) – Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha proposed three areas which the United Nations (UN) can support ASEAN in addressing the unfinished business and advancing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) while addressing the 11th ASEAN-UN Summit held via videoconference on November 15.
According to the PM, the UN has been the key pillar in maintaining peace, promoting development, and tackling problems for the well-being of over 7 billion people worldwide throughout the past 75 years.
He commended the UN Secretary-General’s active role in reforming the UN to be stronger in order to respond to non-traditional threats, including climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly making COVID-19 vaccines and medicines as global public goods.
The three areas he proposed include refocusing and reprioritising areas of cooperation by focusing on strengthening human security so that ASEAN remains resilient in responding to emergencies and challenges, providing opportunities by encouraging volunteerism within the ASEAN Community so that the general public participate in localising sustainable development and building ownership, and developing partnership by supporting robust partnership with a shared responsibility.
The PM also reaffirmed Thailand’s commitment to multilateralism, universal principles, international cooperation, and its determination to work with ASEAN member states and the UN closely and actively./.
