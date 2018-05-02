Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-ocha. (Photo: AFP/VNA)



– Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-ocha on May 1 reassured that the general election will be definitely held in early 2019. The statement was made amid the anti-junta activists’ warning to stage a large-scale demonstration in May.It was not the first time the chief of the Thai military government promised that the election would take place no later than February 2019. The PM said the election has been postponed several times due to legal process and the international community would understand it.Opposing groups have urged the government to hold the general election this year. Hundreds of people have flocked to the streets to protest Prime Minister Prayut Chan-ocha and his government for the vote’s delay, most of whom were from a group called the Democracy Restoration Group (DRG). The demonstrations have been strictly monitored by security forces and anti-riot police.In late April, the DRG said that they would launch a larger and longer demonstration to call for the termination of the National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO), headed by Prayut Chan-ocha. The rally is scheduled before May 22, which will mark the fourth anniversary of the coup overthrowing the government of former PM Yingluck Shinawatra.Thailand currently has 69 political parties. After the coup in May 2014, all political activities have been banned in the country. The ban is expected to be lifted in June when all new political parties are established. Political activities will only be fully allowed after the organic bill on the election of Members of Parliament becomes law.-VNA