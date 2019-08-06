Illustrative image (Source: AFP)

Bangkok (VNA) – Thai police have identified all suspects of the bombing and arson attacks in Bangkok on August 2 and are seeking arrest warrants for them, according to Pol. Lt. Gen. Suwat Chaengyotsuk, an assistant to the national police chief.



Police in Thung Song Hong had gathered evidence to seek warrants for two suspects over bombs planted at the Government Complex and outside Royal Thai Armed Forces headquarters.



The evidence was collected from security cameras at the bombing scenes.



The first suspect – a male, aged 20 to 30, wearing a white shirt, brown trousers, training shoes, surgical mask and a white cap as shown in footage – was caught carrying two bags to two spots at the complex.



The second was captured on camera carrying two bags to two spots outside the armed forces' headquarters, about 200 metres from the Government Complex bombing scene, said the source. Footage showed a man aged 20 to 30, wearing a surgical mask, a white shirt, black trousers and a pair of training shoes.



The Phaya Thai police are probing four arson attacks in the Pratunam area, and the Yannawa police are investigating another bombing scene at the Chong Nonsi BTS Skytrain station and the King Power tower's high-rise's car park. They were expected to present their findings at a meeting on August 5.



Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha condemned the people behind the attacks and directed police to quickly investigate the case.



On August 2, six bombs exploded in Bangkok’s Chong Nonsi BTS station, Rama IX road, the Government Complex on Chaeng Watthana Road, and King Power building. They took place as the capital city is hosting the 52nd ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting and related meetings that were attended by top diplomats from the bloc member states as well as the US, China, Russia, Japan, and many other countries.



One day later, three more bombs also went off at three ATM machines in Pattani province.



Two men have been detained since August 2, accused of planting two bombs, which authorities earlier had said were fake, in front of the police headquarters in central Bangkok a day earlier.-VNA