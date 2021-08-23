World Philippine economy registers strong growth after five quarters of decline The Philippine economy grew 11.8 percent year-on-year in the second quarter this year, ending five straight quarters of decline in gross domestic product (GDP).

World Indonesia sharply cuts COVID-19 RT-PCR test prices Indonesian President Joko Widodo has ordered to cut the COVID-19 RT-PCR test prices to a range between 450,000 rupiah (some 31.24 USD) and 550,000 rupiah from the previous maximum of 900,000 rupiah set by the Health Ministry.

World US Vice President arrives in Singapore US Vice President Kamala Harris arrived in Singapore on August 22, as part of her first Asia trip to demonstrate Washington’s commitment to the Indo-Pacific, reported the Kyodo news agency.