Thai Vietjet adds two aircraft to its fleet to meet route expansion plan
Thai Vietjet has received two 180-seat A320 aircraft, increasing its current fleet to 13.
An aircraft of Thai Vietjet (Photo: Viejet Air)
Hanoi (VNA) - Thai Vietjet has received two 180-seat A320 aircraft, increasing its current fleet to 13.
The airline expects to receive two more planes in December. The delivery is in line with the fleet and route expansion plans.
Vietjet is operating a young, modern fleet with an average age of only 2.7 years, and as one of the leading airlines in the world in terms of safety, quality and technical reliability. The carrier is constantly expanding its flight network and fleet to meet the recovering travel demand.
To celebrate the fleet expansion, the airline is offering ticket promotion for ‘Deluxe’ service' with a promotional price starting from 999 THB (33 USD) and 99 THB (3.3 USD) for economy class, available for booking from now until November 20, 2020 via its SkyFUN platform at SkyFUN.vietjetair.com.
The promotion is applied for all Thailand’s domestic routes with flight time from December 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021.
Thai Vietjet operates 14 routes connecting many attractive destinations across the Land of Smiles, from Bangkok to Chiang Mai/Chiang Rai/Phuket/Krabi/Udon Thani/Hat Yai/Khon Kaen/Nakhon Si Thammarat/Ubon Ratchathani/Surat Thani, from Chiang Rai to Phuket/Hat Yai/ Udon Thani, and the new route Chiang Mai - Nakhon Si Thammarat, which will be operated from November 30, 2020.
Vietjet is proud to offer more chances of flying with convenient flight time, affordable fares, modern aircraft while experiencing comfy seats, friendly cabin crews, a choice of nine delicious hot meals and many special activities.
The new-age carrier Vietjet has not only revolutionized the aviation industry in Vietnam but also been a pioneering airline across the region and around the world. With a focus on cost management ability, effective operations and performance, Vietjet offers flying opportunities with cost-saving and flexible fares as well as diversified services to meet customers’ demands.
Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate. As Vietnam’s largest private carrier, the airline was awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars in 2018 and 2019 by the world’s only safety and product rating website airlineratings.com and listed as one of the world's 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in 2018 and 2019. The airline has also been named as Best Low-Cost Carrier by renowned organizations such as Skytrax, CAPA, Airline Ratings, and many others.
Thai Vietjet is cooperating with Vietjet to extend its flight network and provide more opportunities for travellers in the world to discover Thailand and many other countries. The airline operates 14 domestic routes in Thailand and eight routes connecting Thailand and Vietnam such as Bangkok to Da Lat/Da Nang, and more international routes from Thailand to mainland China./.