At the signing ceremony (Source: Vietjet)

Hanoi (VNA) - Vietjet has accompanied tourism development cooperation between Ho Chi Minh City and the northwest, northeast and the central key economic regions in a joint effort to promote tourism development and economic recovery in Vietnam.

As part of the cooperation, a conference on cooperation in tourism development between Ho Chi Minh City and eight northwest provinces including Dien Bien, Ha Giang, Hoa Binh, Lai Chau, Lao Cai, Phu Tho, Son La and Yen Bai took place on November 14 at Viet Tri city, the northern province of Phu Tho. The event attracted the participation of officials of the government, provinces, cities, tourism industry, travel and aviation businesses.

Aware of its responsibility as a leading corporation, Vietjet commits to accompany provinces, cities to develop tourism coordination and promotion campaigns to stimulate demand so as to create a recovery momentum for the tourism and aviation industry. With 250 flights every day covering domestic destinations, Vietjet flights transport passengers to many attractive destinations across Vietnam quickly, conveniently with a variety of options and quality services.

Vietnam is one of the most successful countries in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and in quickly recovering its economy to ensure both safe and sustainable development. The cooperation between Ho Chi Minh City and the northwest, northeast and the central key economic regions is aimed to define new directions for tourism growth, further tap the regions’ potentials and advantages in natural resources and strategic location to attract tourists and investment, thus contributing to the recovery of the provinces’ tourism economy.

At the event in Phu Tho, Vice President of Vietjet Do Xuan Quang together with the Tourism Association of Ho Chi Minh City and eight northwest provinces signed a memorandum of understanding to implement activities which help improve coordination to promote and recover tourism, aviation, offer customers the best products and services as well as ensure pandemic prevention.

Nguyen Thi Anh Hoa, Director of Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism, said that the signing of these coordination agreements between Ho Chi Minh City and other regions marks a new development step in the relationship between local authorities, state management agencies, associations and businesses in tourism.

After the northwest, Vietjet and the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City will organise similar conferences and forums in the northeast and the central key economic regions from now until the end of November, 2020.

In addition to transporting mission of the carrier, Vietjet has also worked as a culture, tourism ambassador to introduce the image of a beautiful Vietnam to the world, narrowed the distance between provinces, and showed the cultural identity of each region introduced to people and tourists.

The new-age carrier Vietjet has not only revolutionized the aviation industry in Vietnam but also been a pioneering airline across the region and around the world. With a focus on cost management ability, effective operations and performance, Vietjet offers flying opportunities with cost-saving and flexible fares as well as diversified services to meet customers’ demands.



Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate. As Vietnam’s largest private carrier, the airline was awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars in 2018 and 2019 by the world’s only safety and product rating website airlineratings.com and listed as one of the world's 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in 2018 and 2019. The airline has also been named as Best Low-Cost Carrier by renowned organizations such as Skytrax, CAPA, Airline Ratings, and many others./.