Thai Vietjet is offering 500,000 special air tickets with fares from as low as 50 THB (Photo: Vietjet Air)

Bangkok (VNA) - Celebrating its new routes in Thailand, Thai Vietjet, a subsidiary of Vietnamese budget airline Vietjet Air, continues to offer surprises for its passengers with 500,000 special air tickets with fares from as low as 50 THB (1.5 USD).



The tickets are available for bookings at website www.vietjetair.com and mobile application Vietjet Air.



The promotion runs daily from July 13 to 17 within the golden hours 12:00 – 14:00 (GMT 7), applicable to all of its 13 domestic routes in Thailand. Travel time for these promotional tickets is valid from September 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021. This is a good chance for customers to plan ahead exciting trips around Thailand in the coming time.



“We are happy to bring more flights to more destinations for people to discover the “Smiling Land” with amazing experiences. This is a good time for Thai people to have more chances to enjoy the tour and holiday in Thailand with the beloved family and friends. We commit that we will extend more flight network in domestic Thailand and continuously give exciting experiences to our passenger with daily promotion programme”, said Vietjet Vice President Nguyen Thi Thuy Binh.



Recently, Thai Vietjet has announced to open 6 new domestic routes, increasing its flight network in Thailand to 13 domestic routes for passengers to conveniently travel across the country.



This super promotion applies to all Thai Vietjet’s domestic routes in Thailand from Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) to Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phuket, Krabi, Udon Thani, Phuket – Chiang Rai, and Udon Thani – Chiang Rai, plus new routes from Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) to Hat Yai, Khon Kaen, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Ubon Ratchathani (starting from October 6), Surat Thani (starting from November 4), Chiang Rai – Hat Yai (starting from November 1).



Currently, Vietjet is operating stable domestic network in Vietnam and Thailand. All Vietjet’s flights are in alignment with all global standards and guidelines from the local authorities, including aircraft disinfection.



The new-age carrier Vietjet has not only revolutionised the aviation industry in Vietnam but also been a pioneering airline across the region and around the world. With a focus on cost management ability, effective operations and performance, Vietjet offers flying opportunities with cost-saving and flexible fares as well as diversified services to meet customers’ demands.



Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate. As Vietnam’s largest private carrier, the airline was awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars in 2018 and 2019 by the world’s only safety and product rating website AirlineRatings.com and listed as one of the world's 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in 2018 and 2019.

The airline has also been named as Best Low-Cost Carrier by renowned organizations such as Skytrax, CAPA, Airline Ratings, and many others./.