World ASEAN Village Network to promote regional comprehensive cooperation The ASEAN Village Network (AVN) will focus on three cooperation areas in its implementation namely tourist village, digital village and One Village One Product (OVOP), in order to promote the comprehensive connectivity and development in the region.

World Singapore's temperature hits 40-year high Singapore recorded a temperature of 37 degrees Celsius on May 13, the highest daily maximum temperature in 40 years.

World Vietnam actively contributes to strengthening ASEAN solidarity: Indonesian scholar Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh's attendance at the 42nd ASEAN Summit and related activities from May 9-11 in Labuan Bajo, Indonesia, affirmed that Vietnam has made positive, proactive, and responsible contributions to strengthening ASEAN solidarity and effectively responding to challenges, an Indonesian scholar has said.

World Russian Ambassador highlights potential of cooperation with ASEAN Russian Ambassador to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Evgeny Zagaynov has underlined the importance of Southeast Asia in the world.