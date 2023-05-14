Thai voters cast ballots to elect new House of Representatives members
A poll station (Photo: AFP/VNA)Bangkok (VNA) – Millions of voters in Thailand on May 14 cast ballots to elect members of a new 500-seat House of Representatives for the next four years.
Over 52 million voters are eligible to participate in this poll.
Deputy Secretary-General of the Election Commission (EC) Suranee Pontawee said that the office is scheduled to announce preliminary results at about 10pm on the same day.
This year's election comes as Thailand's economy is still stuck in a "middle-income trap" with economic growth not reaching 5% since 2012, along with other problems such as an aging population, low savings and investment, and high household debt.
Therefore, the election will not only elect MPs, but also seek a new leader who is able to lead the country through current difficulties for greater development./.