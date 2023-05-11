World Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand boost economic cooperation Indonesian President Joko Widodo on May 11 chaired the 15th Summit of the Indonesia-Malaysia-Thailand Growth Triangle (IMT-GT) within the framework of the 42nd ASEAN Summit that took place in Labuan Bajo, Indonesia, from May 9-11.

World Thailand, UAE pin high hopes for first trade pact Thailand and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have announced the launch of their first free trade agreement (FTA). The agreement aims to create new opportunities for trade, services and investment between Thailand and the UAE, aiming to grow bilateral trade by 10% in the first year of the pact's implementation.

World Malaysia aims to push renewable energy capacity to 70% by 2050 Malaysia is targeting to push the renewable energy (RE) capacity in its national electricity supply to 70% by 2050 to create new economic opportunities for the nation and attract multinationals, according to the country's Minister of Economy Rafizi Ramli.