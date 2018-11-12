Illustrative image (Source: Internet)

Bangkok (NNT/VNA) - Thailand is arranging the Thailand 2018 World Stamp Exhibition from November 28 to December 3 at Siam Paragon shopping complex in Bangkok, showcasing rare stamps from Thailand and around the globe.



This year the Thailand 2018 World Stamp Exhibition will showcase postcards from the personal collection of Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn, along with the national archives that record historic moments in Thailand from the Ayutthaya, Thonburi and Rattanakosin eras.



Aside from the display of rare stamps and collectibles from around the world, the event will showcase letters used by Thai trading agents during the reign of King Narai the Great, a stamp collection competition, an exhibition honoring His Majesty King Rama the Tenth, and a display of collectibles made by Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn.



Furthermore, Thailand Post Co. Ltd. is planning to hold an exhibition to promote tourism in each region of Thailand by presenting unique stories of 55 secondary destinations, in line with the Tourism Authority of Thailand’s project to promote these lesser-known tourist attractions. Stamps featuring tourist spots from five provinces in Thailand’s five regions will also be available for purchase. - NNT/VNA