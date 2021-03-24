World Thailand extends travel stimulus programme The Government of Thailand has decided to extend the “We Travel Together” programme and approve a parallel tourism campaign in efforts shore up its tourism industry hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

World Vietnam reiterates support for peace process in Afghanistan Vietnam continues to follow closely the situation in Afghanistan and reiterates its support for the Afghan-led and Afghan-owned inclusive peace process, said Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, at a UN Security Council (UNSC) meeting on March 23.

World Vietnam attends 28th ASEAN-New Zealand Dialogue Nguyen Quoc Dung, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and head of Vietnam’s ASEAN Senior Officials’ Meeting (SOM), attended the 28th ASEAN-New Zealand Dialogue held virtually on March 23.

World Foreign diplomats in Cambodia get COVID-19 vaccine shots The Cambodian Ministry of Health on March 23 began a COVID-19 vaccination campaign for staff members of foreign embassies and consulate generals, and representatives of international organisations in the country.