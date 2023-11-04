Thailand appoints personnel to promote economic diplomacy
Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara (Photo: https://www.thaipbsworld.com/)Bangkok (VNA) - Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara has been appointed to head the government’s new committee on promoting economic and investment stimulation measures and attracting high potential foreign investment.
Local media reported that the appointment was approved by the Thai cabinet in a meeting this week.
Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Commerce Phumtham Wechayachai will serve as vice chairman of the committee.
The meeting also voted Parnpree to chair the committee on boosting Thailand’s competitiveness in target industries, which is currently chaired by Prime Minister and Finance Minister Srettha Thavisin with Parnpree acting as the vice chairman.
This puts Parnpree, former president of national oil and gas conglomerate PTT, in charge of the government’s two committees on economic promotion and foreign investment. The move aims at improving the efficiency of the two committees and ensuring seamless operations in overlapping areas.
According to its new economic growth plan starting from 2024, Thailand will focus on green growth, innovation-driven economy, and community-based growth.
Parnpree said that to accomplish these goals, Thailand will engage in economic diplomacy to connect with allies around the world./.