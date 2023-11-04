World Thailand calls for foreign investment in building a high-value economy Thailand is open to foreign investments, and the government is ready to work with the private sector to steer the country towards an inclusive and sustainable future, according to Prime Minister and Finance Minister Srettha Thavisin.

World Malaysia, China agree to cooperate to fight global terrorism Malaysia and China are ready to share expertise and experience in tackling global terrorism, according to Malaysian Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

World Indonesia arrests two IS-linked terrorist suspects The Indonesian National Police’s counter-terrorism unit Densus 88 has arrested two suspects linked to the Jemaah Anshorut Daulah (JAD) network which has connection with the self-proclaimed Islamic State (IS) terrorist group.

World Indonesia imports more rice from Vietnam The National Logistics Agency of Indonesia (Bulog) recently signed a contract for the import of 1 million tonnes of rice, as part of an additional quota of 1.5 million tonnes allocated from Vietnam, Thailand, Pakistan and Myanmar.