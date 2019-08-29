Illustrative image (Source: bangkokpost.com)

– The Customs Department of Thailand will apply blockchain-based shipment tracking and information sharing platform to streamline procedures.Local media said on August 28 that the department is working with IBM Thailand Co and logistics provider Maersk on the adoption of the platform, called TradeLens, to support the Thailand 4.0 policy.The department is the second government agency in ASEAN to apply TradeLens, which enables efficient and accurate container tracking and information sharing among platform members.According to Patama Chantaruck, vice president for Indochina expansion and managing director of IBM Thailand, TradeLens will provide the Thai Customs Department with an automatic and immutable tracking tool, which will lead to a more secure, transparent, efficient and simpler workflow, with near real-time information sharing from a diverse network of ecosystem members.The platform will let customs authorities receive shipping data as soon as containers leave the port of origin, giving officials more time to prepare to receive shipments and enabling more efficient and thorough inspections for fraud and forgery.Meanwhile, Chuchai Udompote, principal adviser on the development of the Customs Incentive System for the Customs Department, said that agency has worked with IBM on TradeLens since last October.The platform will let the department and related groups access real-time information, expediting processes and cutting costs. Besides, TradeLens will create greater transparency and customer satisfaction and align with the country’s efforts to promote trading and economic stability by facilitating ease of doing business.The platform will be implemented at Laem Chabang port in Chon Buri first and later at Bangkok port.More than 16 trillion USD worth of goods are shipped across international borders each year, with some 80 percent transported by the ocean shipping industry.-VNA