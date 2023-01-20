Sangyod Muang Phatthalung rice is distinctive as the grains have a mild aroma with a brown colour (Photo: Bangkok Post)

Bangkok (VNA) - Thailand has successfully registered geographical indication (GI) for Thung Kula Rong Hai hom mali rice and Sangyod Muang Phatthalung rice in Indonesia, bringing the number of Thai GI products in Indonesia to three, beside Lamphun brocade silk which was registered in 2016.

According to Deputy Minister of Commerce Sinit Lertkrai, the promotion of GI registrations in foreign countries is an important policy the Thai government has focused on to create export opportunities and protect Thai GI products in key markets. This will help sustain farmers' income over the longer term.

GI is a distinctive certificate used to identify a product as originating in the territory of a particular country, region or locality that has unique characteristics or qualities, which can increase market value in developed countries.

There are 177 Thai GI-registered products covering all 77 provinces nationwide.

Thailand has eight products registered for GI overseas, including Thung Kula Rong Hai jasmine rice in the European Union (EU) and Indonesia; Doi Chaang coffee in the EU; Doi Tung coffee in the EU and Cambodia; Sangyod Muang Phatthalung rice in the EU and Indonesia; indigenous Isan silk yarn in Vietnam; Lamphun brocade silk in India and Indonesia; Phetchabun sweet tamarind in Vietnam; and Lamphun longan in Vietnam.

Sales of GI products including exports were expected to reach 48 billion baht (nearly 1.5 billion USD) in 2022, compared with 39 billion baht in 2021./.