World Shangri-La Dialogue 2020 cancelled over COVID-19 Organisers of the 2020 Shangri-La Dialogue have announced that the forum, initially scheduled for June 5-7 in Singapore, will be cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. ​

World UNSC: Vietnam calls for adherence to ceasefire in Libya Vietnam has called on all concerned parties in Libya to abide to the temporary ceasefire in Libya and work to early reach a long-term ceasefire and ensure access to humanitarian aid, at an online meeting of the UN Security Council on Libya on March 26 morning.

World German, Russian media hail Vietnam’s fight against COVID-19 German newswire Deutsche Welle on March 26 ran an article hailing Vietnam’s effective and timely measures in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.