Thailand, Cambodia announce new COVID-19 cases
Thailand on March 28 reported 109 new COVID-19 cases and one death, bringing the total to 1,245 infections and six deaths.
A day earlier, the Thai government ordered the closure of more public facilities and businesses to curb the spread of COVID-19, and has extended the existing closures until the end of
April.
The southern provinces of Narathiwat and Pattani are in lockdown while several other provinces have issued orders to restrict the opening and closing times of 24-hour convenience stores.
Also on March 28, the Cambodian Health Ministry announced four more infection cases, raising the total to 102, with 13 of them fully recovered.
Meanwhile, in Indonesia, the government is drafting regulations allowing localities to impose lock-downs in case more infection cases are discovered.
Speaking at an online interview on March 27, Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal, and Security Affairs Mahfud Mohammad said supermarkets and convenience stores could still open to meet public demand, but must be under close watch of authorities./.
