- The Customs Department of Thailand has issued a document clarifying the customs procedure for air passengers arriving in the country.According to the procedure, items that are exempted from duty include passengers’ accompanying belongings that are worth no more than 20,000 baht (648 USD). If their belongings exceed 20,000 baht, they are liable for duty and taxes. If air passengers’ belongings are for commercial purpose, even if they are valued at less than 20,000 baht, they remain liable for duty and taxes.Passengers can declare their belongings at the Goods to Declare channel, also known as the Red channel. A permit is required for restricted goods.Customs officers at the Goods to Declare channel will then determine duties and taxes of different items. For instance, handbags are subject to a 20 percent rate, watches 5 percent, and cosmetics and belts 30 percent, together with the 7 percent value-added tax (VAT).If passengers are not treated fairly by customs officers or witness irregularities during the customs procedure, they can call the Customs Hotline at 1332. For more information, air passengers can email the Customs Department at ctc@customs.go.th.-VNA