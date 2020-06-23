Thailand continues testing COVID-19 vaccine on monkeys
Thai scientists on June 22 administered a second dose of an experimental COVID-19 vaccine to monkeys, looking for another positive response to enable clinical trials in humans as early as October this year.
Thailand’s government is backing the trials and hopes it can have a cost-effective vaccine manufactured domestically and ready for next year. (Source: Bangkok Post)
Thirteen monkeys were immunised on the day and the next two weeks will be critical in determining whether researchers can proceed with further tests.
Regarding the COVID-19 situation in Southeast Asia, the Indonesian health ministry on June 22 confirmed more 954 infections, bringing the total cases nationwide to 46,854.
The country also reported 35 more deaths, raising the total number of fatalities to 2,500.
The Philippine Ministry of Health on the day detected 630 new cases and eight deaths, raising the tallies to 30,682 and 1,177, respectively./.