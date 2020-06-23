ASEAN RCEP intersessional ministerial meeting held online The virtual 10th Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Intersessional Ministerial Meeting took place on June 23 under the chair of Vietnamese Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh.

World More COVID-19 cases recorded in Southeast Asia The Indonesian Ministry of Health on June 22 announced 954 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total number of cases to 46,854.

World Cambodia sets to export 5 million tonnes of agricultural products this year Cambodia expects to export more than 5 million tonnes of agricultural products this year, the Phnom Penh Post quoted Cambodian Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries senior official Ngin Chhay as saying last week.

World RoK, Singapore discuss defense strategy The Defence Ministry of the Republic of Korea (RoK) announced that the RoK and Singapore on June 22 held held talks via video links on defence strategy and COVID-19 response.