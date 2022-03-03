World Thailand’s exports sustain growth momentum Thailand's exports in January climbed 8 percent year-on-year thanks to the global economic recovery, an easing of the container shortage, and promotions by local authorities.

World Indonesia to raise marine management issue at G20 meetings Indonesia will raise three priority issues at the 2022 G20 Environment Deputies Ministerial-Climate and Sustainable Working Group (EDM-CSWG) meetings, including marine management, to achieve climate change mitigation targets.

World Indonesian tourism going digital: minister Indonesian Tourism and Creative Economy Minister Sandiaga Uno on March 2 said that the country’s current tourism trend is shifting towards digital tourism.