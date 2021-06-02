World Thailand’s cross-border trade up 26.7 percent in four months Thailand’s cross-border trade rose by 26.7 percent in the first four months of this year, raising its government's confidence that such trade will grow by 3-6 percent in 2021 after declining 1.7 percent last year.

World Vietnamese rice accounts for 84 percent of Philippines’ rice imports The Philippines imported close to 800,000 tonnes of rice in the first four months of this year, of which Vietnamese rice accounted for 84 percent.

World Indonesia to add 41,000 MW of electrical power in 10 years Indonesia is planning to build power plants with a capacity of up to 41,000 MW in the next decade, according to a draft of the state electricity company PT Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN)'s electricity procurement plan (RUPTL) for the 2021-2030 period.