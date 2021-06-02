Thailand fears COVID-19 risk from East, Laos boosts screening of arrivals
The Thai Government is keeping an eye on a recent influx of people from Cambodia into its eastern border province of Sa Kaeo amid concern that many of them may be infected with COVID-19, while Laos plans to step up the screening of all people entering the country.
A woman gets vaccinated against COVID-19 in Bangkok, Thailand, on April 7, 2021 (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)
Thailand’s Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) on June 1 discussed the situation in Sa Kaeo where up to 1,000 people have crossed the border from Cambodia via official checkpoints. At least 10 percent of them are believed to be infected, said CCSA spokesman Taweesilp Visanuyothin said.
Thailand recorded 2,230 new cases and 38 fatalities from the virus on June 2, pushing the national tally and death toll to 165,462 and 1,107.
The country plans to start a mass vaccination campaign on June 7 with the aim of having 70 percent of its population get at least one shot by the end of September.
In Laos, the screening of new arrivals, including specialists and foreigners employed in development projects, is aimed at ensuring that the group is tested for COVID-19 and undergo quarantine, after many of the new cases of the virus were found among people arriving from other countries.
Local daily Vientiane Times on June 2 quoted Deputy Director General of the Immigration Police Department under the Ministry of Public Security, Phetdavong Keokanya, as saying that the department was carrying out strict checks on any entries and exits, both at land borders and airports.
All Lao nationals wishing to return to the country should enter at official border crossings, with local authorities and soldiers instructed to join hands in border patrol to prevent people entering Laos illegally.
As of June 1, Laos confirmed 1,929 cases of COVID-19 with three deaths./.
