Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha (Source: AFP/VNA)

- Members of the Thai new government will take their oath before King Maha Vajiralongkorn on July 16, according to the Secretariat of the Thai Cabinet.The Secretariat said on July 14 that the King approved the witnessing of the oath at the Amporn Palace at 18:00 on July 16.Prime Minister Prayut will preside over the first meeting with all ministers and vice ministers after the oath.July 15 will be the last working day of the current government appointed by the National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO).Previously, King Vajiralongkorn approved the list of cabinet members with PM Prayut, who will concurrently hold the position of defence minister, and five Deputy PMs.After the general election on March 24, the new Thai government was formed from a coalition led by the People's State Power Party (Palang Pracharath) with nearly 20 political parties.-VNA