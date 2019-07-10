Thailand’s junta chief General Prayut Chan-o-cha speaks at the Lopburi military base in December 2019 (Photo: AFP/VNA)

Bangkok (VNA) – Thailand’s junta chief General Prayut Chan-o-cha on July 9 ordered an end to military rule before his new civilian government is sworn in.



He also ordered an end to restrictions on the media and transferred civilian cases from military to civilian courts. The transfer was part of an order to abolish 66 out of 460 orders and statements issued by Prayut since the country’s military coup in 2014.



As Prayut’s civilian government is about to receive the Royal endorsement, he will be in power for four more years.



The National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO) led by him will also be disbanded when Prayut’s cabinet is formally sworn-in in the coming days.



The Royal Gazette on July 9 announced a statement of the NCPO stating that the council had issued statements and orders to create favourable conditions for the government and national reform, along with national solidarity and reconciliation.



Members of the House of Representatives and Senate of Thailand on June 5 voted Prayut Chan-o-cha of the Palang Pracharath Party as the prime minister of the country.



After more than 10 hours of debate among MPs and senators, Prayut received a total of 500 votes, returning as PM for a second term after a five-year term since the 2014 coup.



The general election in Thailand, the first since the military coup in 2014, took place on March 24 with more than 50 million people eligible to vote.-VNA