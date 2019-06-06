Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha commits to work for the nation following his re-election as the prime minister. (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)

Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha committed to work for the nation following his re-election as prime minister by the country’s parliament, government deputy spokesman Werachon Sukhondhapatipak said.Prayut thanked the lawmakers for their support, and he vowed to do his utmost for the nation, religion, monarchy and people, Werachon stressed, adding that for those who did not support him, the prime minister would like to ask them to join hands in working for the country as there are many problems ahead.The combined members of the House of Representatives and Senate cast 500 votes for Prayut, head of Palang Pracharath Party, well ahead of Future Forward Party leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit's 244 votes.The election result will be submitted to the King for ratification, and the new cabinet is expected to be announced this month.-VNA