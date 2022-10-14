Thailand: flood relief spending to hit over 600 million USD
The Thai government plans to spend at least 23 billion THB (about 610 million USD) to help those affected by recent flooding.
According to deputy government spokeswoman Rachada Dhnadirek, at a cabinet meeting this week, Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha ordered all related agencies to speed up efforts to take care of victims of ongoing floods around the country.
PM Prayut affirmed that the government has prepared a flood relief budget initially estimated at 23 billion THB, which will be taken from the central budget for fiscal 2023.
He said overall spending on a flood relief budget could not be determined until details of flood damage are supplied by all related agencies.
Heavy seasonal rains again pounded much of Thailand on October 9, causing continued widespread flooding, particularly in the northeast.
The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation reported that in the northeastern province of Ubon Ratchathani, almost 20,000 people have been moved into 85 temporary shelters as floodwaters overwhelmed more than 1,000 villages. The provincial Chamber of Commerce estimated 5 billion THB (131 million USD) of economic damage from the flooding./.