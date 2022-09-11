World Vietnam can serve as gateway for Russia to access ASEAN: Russian expert Vietnam has great potential to become a gateway for Russia to access all other ASEAN member states, said Evgeny E. Vlasov, Acting Vice President for International Relations, at the Far Eastern Federal University (FEFU) where the 7th Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) took place.

World Thailand desires to become ASEAN digital centre Recognising a need to increase the use of digital technology as a key tool in economic and social development, the government of Thailand has adopted a policy to promote the digital economy.

World Thai oil refining firm eyes investment in Vietnam Thai Oil Plc (TOP), Thailand’s the largest oil refining company by capacity, is looking forward to pouring its investment in Vietnam, Indonesia and India, in the fields of oil refinery, lube oil and high-value petrochemical products.

World Cambodian newspaper highlights free Khmer language teaching in Vietnam Cambodia’s Khmer Times has published an article entitled “Southern temples in Vietnam offer free Khmer language classes” in Dai An commune, Tra Cu district, Tra Vinh province.