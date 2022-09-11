Thailand issues flood warning nationwide
Thailand's National Water Command Centre issued advice to people in 56 provinces today (Saturday), including Bangkok and its suburbs, to be alert for overflows of rivers due to heavy rains over the previous 24 hours.
Bangkok (VNA) - Thailand's National Water Command Centre issued advice to people in 56 provinces today (Saturday), including Bangkok and its suburbs, to be alert for overflows of rivers due to heavy rains over the previous 24 hours.
Meanwhile, the Royal Irrigation Department has stepped up efforts to ease flooding in Pathum Thani province in the adjacent of Bangkok, by draining water from the Rangsit Prayoonsak canal into the Chao Phraya River and through a network of canals into the Bang Pakong River in the eastern province of Chachoengsao and, finally, into the Gulf of Thailand.
Several areas in Pathum Thani province, especially Rangsit, have been flooded since Sept. 7. The water level in the Rangsit Prayoonsak canal remains high, making it difficult to drain excess water into it./.
Meanwhile, the Royal Irrigation Department has stepped up efforts to ease flooding in Pathum Thani province in the adjacent of Bangkok, by draining water from the Rangsit Prayoonsak canal into the Chao Phraya River and through a network of canals into the Bang Pakong River in the eastern province of Chachoengsao and, finally, into the Gulf of Thailand.
Several areas in Pathum Thani province, especially Rangsit, have been flooded since Sept. 7. The water level in the Rangsit Prayoonsak canal remains high, making it difficult to drain excess water into it./.