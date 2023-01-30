ASEAN Laos remains among best places to visit in 2023 Australia’s website Traveller has included Laos in the list of 10 best places in the 25 hottest destinations to visit this year.

World Cambodia's ruling party opens extraordinary national congress The ruling Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) opened its extraordinary national congress at its headquarters in Phnom Penh on January 28.

World Prague Airport wants to open direct air routes to Vietnam Prague Airport in the Czech Republic is planning to launch new direct air routes to North America and Asia, including Chicago (US) and Vietnam.

World Vietnamese nationals account largest proportion of Japan’s foreign worker population Vietnamese nationals account for 25.4% of the total 1.82 million foreign workers who were working in Japan as of the end of October last year, according to the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW).