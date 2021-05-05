Thailand promotes geographical indication registration abroad
Thailand is quickening the registration of geographical indication (GI) for its products in four countries to prevent foreign sellers from claiming they make the products, with the hope to increase Thai exports during the COVID-19 pandemic this year.
Thung Kula Rong Hai hom mali rice was submitted for GI registration in China. (Photo: https://www.bangkokpost.com/)
Bangkok (VNA) – Thailand is quickening the registration of geographical indication (GI) for its products in four countries to prevent foreign sellers from claiming they make the products, with the hope to increase Thai exports during the COVID-19 pandemic this year.
The Bangkok Post quoted Prayoth Benyasut, deputy chief of the Intellectual Property Department of Thailand, saying that registration applications have been sent to authorities in China, Japan, Vietnam and Malaysia.
The products are Thung Kula Rong Hai hom mali rice, Pakpanang Tub Tim Siam pomelo and Phetchabun sweet tamarind in China; Doi Chaang and Doi Tung coffee as well as Huay Mon pineapple in Japan; Phetchabun sweet tamarind and Lamphun golden dried longan in Vietnam; and Thung Kula Rong Hai hom mali rice, Sangyod Muang Phatthalung rice, Pakpanang Tub Tim Siam pomelo in Malaysia.
GI is a certificate indicating goods with unique characteristics come from certain localities, provinces, regions or countries.
Exports of Thai GI products are expected to increase by 5-10 percent this year, up from 1 billion THB (32 million USD) last year.
The country at present has 137 GI products in 76 provinces.
The department said that Thailand can increase total market volume to more than 36 billion THB with the state promotion of GI products./.