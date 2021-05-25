World LG to build 1.2-billion-USD EV battery plant in Indonesia State-owned Indonesia Battery Corporation (IBC) and LG Corporation of the Republic of Korea will cooperate in building a new battery plant worth 1.2 billion USD with the capacity of 10 GWh in the Southeast Asian country.

World Cambodia promotes cashless payments to fight COVID-19 The National Bank of Cambodia (NBC) has urged customers and retailers to use e-wallets and apps to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

World Vietnam condemns deliberate attacks against peacekeepers in UNSC open debate Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, condemned deliberate attacks targeting UN peacekeepers during an UN Security Council (UNSC) open debate via video teleconference (VTC) on May 24.

World Vietnam attends opening of 207th session of IPU Governing Council A delegation of the National Assembly (NA) led by Standing Vice Chairman Tran Thanh Man attended the opening of the 207th session of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Governing Council via videoconference on May 24.