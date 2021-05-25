Thailand reports new COVID-19 outbreak in construction camp
Thai authorities on May 24 confirmed a new COVID-19 outbreak related to a MRT construction site in Bangkok’s bordering province of Nonthaburi.
On May 22, samples of 900 workers in the camp were tested, of whom 519 were confirmed positive for COVID-19 on May 24.
The authorities said most of the workers at the camp were migrants and will be quarantined in the camp, while Thai fellow workers will be sent to field hospitals. The camp has been ordered closed from May 24 evening.
In recent days, many COVID-19 cases have been found among construction workers in Bangkok, including 36 exposing to the SARS-CoV-2 variant of B.1.617.2 detected in India.
Death toll in Thailand exceeded 800, including 30 recorded in the past 24 hours. The country has seen a total of 132,213 infections so far.
Meanwhile, Malaysia and the Philippines continued to report thousands of new COVID-19 cases.
On May 24, Malaysia confirmed 6,509 new cases, short below the record number of 6,976 cases announced one day earlier, together with 61 deaths. So far, the country has seen more than 500,000 infections, including 2,309 deaths.
The same day, the Philippines’ Department of Heath also reported 4,973 new COVID-19 cases, raising the national count to more than 1.18 million. Additional 39 deaths were also reported, pushing the country’s COVID-19 death toll to 19,938.
The Philippines has given 4 million COVID-19 vaccine shots to locals. As of May 22, nearly 1 million out of the more than 110 million-strong population of the country had received full COVID-19 vaccination. The country aims to vaccinate 70 million people against COVID-19 this year./.