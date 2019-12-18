World Thailand plans to build new airport in Nakhon Pathom The Thai government has announced a plan to construct a new airport in Nakhon Pathom to alleviate congestion at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi and Don Muang airports and serve western Bangkok population.

World Cambodia to apply laws on special economic zones The Cambodian government is working on new laws to regulate special economic zones (SEZs) and investments, Prime Minister Hun Sen said.

World Indonesia reports trade deficit in November Indonesia posted its biggest trade deficit in seven months in November, as exports fell more than expected and imports of consumer goods soared ahead of year-end festivities.

World Vietnam, Japan need further cooperation for regional prosperity Vietnam and Japan should boost closer cooperation within their extensive strategic partnership framework for peace and prosperity in Asia, said former Japanese Defence Minister Satoshi Morimoto.