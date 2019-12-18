Thailand reveals 10 unhealthy behaviour trends next year
The Thai Health Promotion Foundation will be keeping its eye on 10 worrying and unhealthy behaviours among Thais next year, particularly those related to social media.
Thai Health Watch data shows health concerns among Thai people, including depression caused by family and/or relationship issues, bullying and violence.
Online gaming is seen as an unhealthy trend as 31 percent of the children who participated in the survey admitted they have been bullied online, while 74 percent say they have been exposed to online pornography.
The data also shows children spending time online are more likely to be bullied, while having a three times higher chance of being a bully themselves.
Fatalities from sexually transmitted diseases among teenagers have also risen three fold.
Other concerning trends include online gambling disguised as e-sport competitions, motorcycle riding without helmets, as well as dietary concerns as more Thai people die of stroke, diabetes and heart attacks.
PM 2.5 dust accumulation is also an issue of concern. Data shows PM 2.5 haze normally accumulates in Thailand in January through March. This accumulation poses high health risks to the elderly and infirm./.