Bangkok (NNT/VNA) - Thailand's rice exports in the first three months of 2024 reached 2.5 million tonnes, 500,000 tonnes higher than the number recorded in 2023's first quarter, said the government's spokesperson Chai Watcharonke.

He is confident that this year's rice export target of 7.5 million tonnes will be achieved, with a possibility of the number toppling 8 million tonnes.



Chai stated that both internal and external factors have contributed to the positive farm output. Efficient trade facilitation efforts by the government, along with the maintaining of the strong attributes of Thai rice, timely exports, and quality, have all increased confidence among buyers. This increased confidence resulted in higher purchases of Thai rice this year.



Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has pushed for negotiations with buyers to build confidence. He emphasised the importance of rigorous monitoring and follow-ups by government agencies to expedite work. This has clearly yielded positive results, as evidenced in the export figures in the first quarter of this year. Moreover, prices of several Thai commodities have risen to unprecedented levels.



Chai concluded by assuring farmers that the government will continue to maintain such standards of work to benefit both farmers and the general public./.