Thailand seeks Myanmar, Laos cooperation to fight haze
Bangkok (VNA) – Thailand is planning to seek cooperation from Myanmar and Laos to support the fight against haze and smog pollution amidst many forest fires detected in its northern and northeastern mountainous areas.
Jatuporn Buruspat, Permanent Secretary of the Thai Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, said his country’s government will seek cooperation from Myanmar and Lao authorities to jointly deal with the seasonal smog which has been blown across borders into the north of Thailand.
He said the number of hotspots in Myanmar continues to rise while there have been fewer in Laos and Cambodia.
The environment ministry is being urged to talk with the neighbouring countries, although it has also acknowledged that part of the problem has originated from bushfires within this country.
According to him, the ministry has made relentless efforts to fight bushfires in forest reserves in Phrae province, Mae Wong National Park in Nakhon Sawan province, and Huai Kha Khaeng wildlife sanctuary in Uthai Thani province.
Around 300 firefighters and 100 volunteers have been drafted in to control fires in these areas, and water has been dropped by helicopters to help douse the blaze in Mae Wong National Park, he added.
Besides, soldiers and helicopters are on standby in the event of bushfires in high-risk areas in Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Mae Hong Son and Phayao, as well as mountainous locations./.