World Thailand: Private hotels to provide COVID-19 isolation space for at-risk people Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health plans to engage private hotels financially hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic in a scheme to provide isolation space for people at risk of infection.

World Laos rolls out urgent measures to deal with COVID-19 The Lao Government on April 2 issued a series of urgent measures to ease difficulties in production and business, as well as ensure social welfare amid the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

World Thailand temporarily blocks entry The Thai government will block all travel to Thailand, including by Thais, from April 2-15 to prepare "state quarantine" facilities after more local COVID-19 patients have been linked to imported cases.