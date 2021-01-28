World Vietnam appreciates UN Centre for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia’s operations Vietnam welcomes positive political, security & socio-economic progress in Central Asia despite COVID-19 challenges and hopes the UN Regional Centre for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia (UNRCCA) will maintain its effective activities in the region, according to Ambassador Pham Hai Anh, Chargé d’Affaires a.i. at the Vietnamese mission to the UN.

World Czech parliamentarian believes CPV to lead Vietnam to new successes The Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) will lead Vietnam to new successes, with the successful organisation of the 13th National Party Congress and the approval of orientations for a new period, said Leo Luzar, President of the Czech Republic-Vietnam Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group.

World Vietnam among best countries in battling COVID-19: Lowy Institute Vietnam is among top countries and territories that proved the most successful at containing the pandemic, announced a report unveiled on January 27 of the Lowy Institute, an independent think-tank in Australia.

World Vietnam makes a mark with breakthroughs amid difficulties: Kuwaiti news portal The Times Kuwait news portal on January 27 posted an article on the 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), describing this as one of the most important political events in the country in 2021.