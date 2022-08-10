World Philippines's GDP grows 7.4% in Q2 The Philippine economy expanded by 7.4% year-on-year in the second quarter of 2022 as the country eased the COVID-19 mobility restrictions allowing more social and economic activities to thrive, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

ASEAN Malaysia’s inflation may hit double digits: Finance Minister Finance Minister Zafrul Aziz has said Malaysia's inflation may reach around 11% if the government does not implement subsidies for essential items like fuel.

ASEAN Cambodia to host ASEAN Para Games 2023 Cambodia will host the 12th ASEAN Para Games from June 3 to 9, 2023, Tea Banh, Chairman of the Cambodia SEA Games Organising Committee (CAMSOC), announced at a ceremony to welcome the ASEAN Para Games Flag and the return of the Cambodian Paralympic team from Indonesia.