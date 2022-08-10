Thailand steps up efforts for closer rail links with Laos, China
The Thai Ministry of Transport has ordered several government agencies and organisations to enhance efforts in improving rail transportation between Thailand, Laos and China.
Illustrative image (Photo: AFP)
According to Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob, the committee to connect railways between the three countries has approved the guidelines for related organisations and requested the Department of Highways to ask for a budget to study the construction of a new bridge across the Mekong River for both cars and trains.
The committee approved orders for the State Railway of Thailand to hasten construction of the Bangkok - Nong Khai high-speed railway, and proposed the Khon Kaen - Nong Khai dual-track railway project to the Cabinet.
It also adopted a plan to turn the Nong Khai railway station into a products transfer area.
Saksayam said the committee will also consider the freight rate and cost to support railway development as the main transportation form between Thailand, Laos, and China, he noted.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been required to gather information on the development in Laos to exchange and cooperate with related organisations in Thailand to make an export strategy.
Meanwhile, the Commerce Ministry will be responsible for monitoring the trading situation between Thailand and China and utilise rail transportation to support trade exchange between the two countries./.