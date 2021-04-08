World Indonesia pursues three terror suspects in Jakarta The Indonesian Police's anti-terror squad Densus 88 has searched for three suspected terrorists in close heels to the arrests of four other suspects in Jakarta, Bekasi, and Tangerang, reported Indonesia’s Antara news agency.

World Vietnam’s new leaders to continue promoting ties with Japan: Japanese media Japan’s Global News Asia website on April 7 ran a story saying that Japan-Vietnam relations will be further promoted in the future with the election of new leaders in Vietnam.

ASEAN Vietnam affirms commitment to defence cooperation in ASEAN Deputy Defence Minister Sen. Lieut. Gen Hoang Xuan Chien has affirmed Vietnam’s commitment to responsibly engage in cooperation within the framework of the ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting (ADMM) and ADMM Plus.

World South African newspaper: Vietnam places hope in new leadership Pretoria News, part of Independent Media - the leading South African media group, on April 7 published an article titled “Vietnam places hope in new leadership.”